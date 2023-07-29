The Sheridan County Commissioners received from Mr. Virgil Killaird a letter, dated June 21, 2023. Attorney Kinnaird stated in his letter that he represented the Sheridan County Clerk, Mrs. Eda Schunk Thompson. The letter stated, that as an attorney to the County Clerk, should the County Commissioners fail to return to her the duties of her office he will seek judicial relief in one of several forms.
The following is what he seeks, per his letter, as a judicial relief. I am including a definition of terms used by Mr. Kinnaird. The definitions are from Black's Law Dictionary. Mr. Kinnaird would ask for declatory action (in which the rights of the Clerk is to be declared, requiring nothing from the Commissioner's office). Or, an injunctive relief (this is a court decision requiring and prohibiting the County Commission from acting as a business office). Or, a quo warranto (a court decision to prevent an exercise of authority not granted by law).
Mr. Kinnaird states that the County Administrator is performing unlawful functions for and on behalf of the Board. These unlawful functions are: Budget Officer and implementation of Uniform Municipal Fiscal Procedures Act; Accounts Payable; Payroll; Liquor Licenses; Minutes, Records and General Ledger. He further states this list is not exhaustive. There is more to Mr. Kinnaird's letter, but I would like to add my observations.
Illegal county administrative government, in this county, goes back over 25 years. This has been a gradual usurpation by the county commissioners, of the clerk's statutory duties. Our commissioners are suffering from hubris. Symptomatic of this, three of the commissioners voted in a staff meeting to give the Downtown Sheridan Association $60,000 in One-Cent Optional tax money. Note, this was a vote by three commissioners in a staff meeting.
The second symptom of this hubris was the introduction of a dissolution agreement at the SAWS July 19th meeting. The presentation of the dissolution agreement was added to the meeting in violation of the SAWS board bylaws.
Further grease for the wheels of the county's administrative government are MOUs or agreements. I will end with a return to Mr. Kinnaird's letter, to quote, "It appears that your board has adopted and, in your view, created a 'business office' for the county under the supervision and control of an administration director. This administrative director is performing unlawful functions for and on the behalf of your board."