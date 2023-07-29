letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

The Sheridan County Commissioners received from Mr. Virgil Killaird a letter, dated June 21, 2023. Attorney Kinnaird stated in his letter that he represented the Sheridan County Clerk, Mrs. Eda Schunk Thompson. The letter stated, that as an attorney to the County Clerk, should the County Commissioners fail to return to her the duties of her office he will seek judicial relief in one of several forms. 

The following is what he seeks, per his letter, as a judicial relief. I am including a definition of terms used by Mr. Kinnaird. The definitions are from Black's Law Dictionary. Mr. Kinnaird would ask for declatory action (in which the rights of the Clerk is to be declared, requiring nothing from the Commissioner's office). Or, an injunctive relief (this is a court decision requiring and prohibiting the County Commission from acting as a business office). Or, a quo warranto (a court decision to prevent an exercise of authority not granted by law). 

