I am responding to the letter from Vicki Taylor published in The Sheridan Press on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.  In this letter, she referenced a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office incident report on recent “election violations.”  In this letter, she specifically cited a complaint she identified as being against the Republican Grassroots Candidates PAC.

Taylor did not accurately describe the process that occurs when a complaint is filed alleging an election violation. The complaint was filed in August 2022 against me specifically to the Sheridan County clerk by a member of the Sheridan County GOP central committee. The clerk then forwarded that complaint to the county attorney to determine if a violation occurred and if so, if further action was warranted. The sheriff’s office conducted the investigation on behalf of the county attorney. Upon receipt of the report from the sheriff’s office, the county attorney decided no action would be taken. I was notified of the decision at the end of August 2022.

