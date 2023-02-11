I am responding to the letter from Vicki Taylor published in The Sheridan Press on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. In this letter, she referenced a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office incident report on recent “election violations.” In this letter, she specifically cited a complaint she identified as being against the Republican Grassroots Candidates PAC.
Taylor did not accurately describe the process that occurs when a complaint is filed alleging an election violation. The complaint was filed in August 2022 against me specifically to the Sheridan County clerk by a member of the Sheridan County GOP central committee. The clerk then forwarded that complaint to the county attorney to determine if a violation occurred and if so, if further action was warranted. The sheriff’s office conducted the investigation on behalf of the county attorney. Upon receipt of the report from the sheriff’s office, the county attorney decided no action would be taken. I was notified of the decision at the end of August 2022.
When I was first made aware of the complaint, I checked with the Wyoming secretary of state, the county clerk and the county attorney to find out if I had violated statute. All three indicated that I should have created a county PAC upon receiving funds from others to cover the costs of the mailer. For background, in the 2020 primary election, I had designed and paid for printing and mailing to urge votes for precinct men and women. Those cards were annotated “Paid for by Gail Symons.”
In 2022, the cards were already redesigned and prepared for printing when I was asked to allow others to help defray the costs. It is at that point that I should have created the PAC and did not. I did, however, change the "Paid for by" to “Candidates” since I was no longer the sole source of funds. When challenged in social media, I identified that I was behind the cards.
To meet the requirements of campaign finance reporting, I created the Republican Grassroots Candidates PAC. Commissioner Christi Haswell graciously agreed to serve as the chairman so I could meet the deadline for making the campaign finance report. That report was filed within the 10 days following the election as required by statute and the PAC was immediately dissolved.
The bottom line is that I alone made a mistake and acknowledged that mistake. I also took action to correct the campaign finance reporting. I believe the reason that no charges were brought is that the investigation showed that my mistake was not deliberate, was not designed to deceive nor did I make any attempt to hide my actions or otherwise avoid responsibility. The letter from Taylor unfairly targeted Commissioner Haswell whose only involvement was to help me so I could file the report.
