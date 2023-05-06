books stock
Courtesy photo |

After attending the Sheridan School District 2 school board meeting May 1, I was left feeling uncomfortable or as I described to my husband, “icky”. It took a few hours to determine where that feeling originated.

The school board chairman allowed one hour for public comments prior to voting on the “Library Materials Selection, and Access” policy which allows parents to “opt out” of their children checking out certain books. Many like myself and my husband respectfully spoke up against banning books. Others spoke in favor of removing books from the libraries.

