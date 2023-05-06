After attending the Sheridan School District 2 school board meeting May 1, I was left feeling uncomfortable or as I described to my husband, “icky”. It took a few hours to determine where that feeling originated.
The school board chairman allowed one hour for public comments prior to voting on the “Library Materials Selection, and Access” policy which allows parents to “opt out” of their children checking out certain books. Many like myself and my husband respectfully spoke up against banning books. Others spoke in favor of removing books from the libraries.
The difference in presentation was obvious. Several presenters stated teachers were “exposing” children to pornography. Therein lies the heart of my discomfort. How dare anyone think that a teacher would expose students to porn in their classroom?
Upon entering the meeting, the agenda and “Visitor Input at School Board Meetings” is available. Prior to the comment section this information is reviewed. These “rules of the road” state that “speakers will address all comments to the Board Chair.”
One presenter, in an attempt to drive home her point, referenced page numbers and excerpts from books she’d read and then boldly asked if board members had even read the book followed by saying “no,” answering for the individual board members. Although not stated in the “rules” it is understood that there is to be no communication between individual board members and the presenters, only with the board chair. I considered this presenter to be taunting the board members when they aren’t allowed to respond.
Note to folks who want books banned, taunting the opposition is not a way to get them to change their minds about voting to restrict books in school libraries. Grandstanding is just that, not too thought provoking!
Libraries are places where people go to choose a book. No one makes a person choose a particular book. Use of a library is voluntary access. When I go to the library, I may ask the librarian for assistance but that person doesn’t coerce me to check out a particular book.
Instead of accusing teachers of such egregious acts take a moment to thank a teacher as May 8-12 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Be sure to thank a librarian too!