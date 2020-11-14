The is a letter of recognition for good Samaritan services rendered in a time of need.
My wife and I were on our way from Spokane, Washington, to Little Rock, Arkansas, for an extended stay to see our grandchildren and spent the night in Sheridan.
When we got up on the morning of Oct. 15, our car, a 2007 BMW X5, was enshrouded with ice and would not start. We called both the Ford and GMC dealerships to see if either would or could work on a BMW. We were advised that they could not, but both dealerships were extremely friendly and both provided names of car repair shops who might be able to help.
We were very fortunate to call CW Auto Service and get to talk with Casey Welty. Casey offered to come to the hotel parking lot and to connect up his diagnostic tester to see if he could help. He arrived in just a few minutes, and Casey worked on the car for at least 30 minutes in the freezing conditions.
He was able to troubleshoot the problem to a fuel pump, which either didn't like the cold weather, or was in the midst of failing. With a couple of good bangs under the fuel tank, the car finally started and we got on our way. Casey initially refused to take any money for his time, but we forced a bit upon him to get breakfast for he and his shop mates.
We would like to thank Casey Welty in particular, and the car dealerships, and to others in the town of Sheridan for being friendly at every turn and to be willing to go out of their way to help someone in need. Thank you all!
Paul Fletcher
Veradale, Washington