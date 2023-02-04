On Jan. 13, I purchased two house plants at Home Depot. I placed the two plants in my vehicle, replaced the cart in the outside cubicle and left.
A few hours later, I realized I had misplaced my phone. My phone happens to be in one of those billfold containers that holds a phone, plus credit cards, a zip up area for money, etc. Suddenly upon retracing my steps for the day, it suddenly came to me that I might have left my phone in the cart.
My daughter was heading to Home Depot and said she would check to see if I had left my phone there. She checked to see if anyone had turned it in.
Some wonderful person had found my phone in the case left in the outside cart, and had turned it in untouched. I am so appreciative to that person who did find my phone and immediately turned it in to the proper personnel who in turn placed it in safe keeping.
I wish I could personally thank whomever returned my phone. The stress you saved me is unbelievable. I cannot thank you enough for your integrity and honesty. I would love to be able to repay you in some way. I also thank the employees of Home Depot who were so helpful in the retrieving of my phone. Sheridan is so lucky to have a business like Home Depot.