Our lives and the lives of our three grandchildren were forever changed after the tragic loss of our daughter, Cydney.
There are not enough words to express our gratitude to all who reached out to our family during this darkest of times. We would like those who are reading to know that we are thankful.
Each kind word that was spoken, each beautiful card that was received and, most importantly, your prayers brought our family the comfort and strength that was so desperately needed. We are thankful for those of you who prepared and lovingly brought food and meals to our home. We are thankful for the donations we received from family, friends, people we know and people we have not met. Please know that your generosity lifted a huge burden that would have been difficult to achieve.
Our family is also thankful for the teachers, students and parents at Highland Park Elementary School and the Sheridan Junior High School. Your countless hugs, your kindness, your giving spirit has helped our girls to regain their footing and provided them with a sense of peace. Thank you for being a ray of light.
We are thankful for our hometown. Our family has always felt blessed to live in a town surrounded by natural beauty, but through this difficult time we have found that Sheridan's true beauty lies in the hearts of those who live here. Thank you all.
God Bless.
The Wheeler family