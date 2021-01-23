Thank you Sen. Cynthia Lummis!
Unlike the local letters published in the Jan. 16, 2021, issue of The Sheridan Press, I want to thank Sen. Lummis for standing up to be counted as my representative against the mishandling of the voting in the November 2020 elections.
I view her action as standing for our constitutional form of government to have fair and legal elections. Just because there is the claim the results would be the same, any form of illegal actions by individuals or government officials during the voting process should result in the forfeiture of the results and the voters should be given the opportunity for a new election.
There were hundreds of people who have come forward and signed affidavits showing irregularities and illegal actions by election officials and others who had access to ballots. They have basically been ignored by the news media and courts. Some are now actually being sued for their honesty.
Everyone talks about not disenfranchising the voters in the states where there were at the least irregularities at worse downright fraud, but no one talks about the rest of the disenfranchised voters where the election process was run legally and fairly. Because of this election, many many voters feel their vote did not really count.
Granted, even though the majority of election workers are conscientious and honorable people, we must realize there are those who are not or others feel they must do as they are told by their bosses. Some believe their party affiliation comes first. A sad state of affairs but that is why we have to have election judges from both parties present during the counting process. We have heard that in some areas these judges were not allowed to watch or were in the room but not close enough to be able to tell what was being done.
Yes, I think Sen. Lummis was correct in challenging the process. She clearly stated in an email I received from her that her purpose was never to overturn the results of the 2020 election. By her action, she was hopeful that the states in question would review their process and take steps to make things more transparent and give voters confidence in the next election process.
Lorraine J. Hand
Dayton