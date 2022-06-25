A special heartfelt thank you to the Big Horn Middle School students, teachers, parents and a huge thank you to Tina Melin.
I am a 65-year-old disabled woman unable to do many projects. I volunteer at The Hub on Smith and saw a flyer asking if the kids could do any outside chores. I reached out to Tina and explained that I needed a dog house for my two service dogs and wondered if they could help me.
She explained that every year they reach out to citizens of Sheridan and offer to do any projects. She and the students built an awesome dog house for my girls and built some wooden boxes for my plants. The selflessness they all showed has strengthened my faith in humanity.
Thank you so much. My girls love their new house. God bless you all.
Carol Jones
Sheridan