We would like to thank the Big Horn Lions Club for their time and hard work in preparing the Mt. Hope Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.
We really appreciate their kindness and thoughtfulness in choosing the cemetery as a community service project. A special thank you goes out to Dennis Reher for his coordinating the team of men who came to work several hours; cleaning up old decorations, mowing grass, cutting branches and trimming around graves. We greatly appreciate their dedication.
This has now allowed us to save our funds to use in other areas that need attention.
Thank you.
Mt. Hope Cemetery Board