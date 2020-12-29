Normative Services students are feeling the compassion and love of the Sheridan community this Christmas. Over 80 families donated Christmas presents to students being served at Normative Services.
Sheridan resident Meg Guthrie spearheaded the community present drive. Meg carries a strong message of love. In addition to the presents, Carla Trier and the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange provided a pop-up store where all the students chose up to four gift items from a large selection.
Normative Services employees and board members are moved by the compassion shown our kids. Thank you one and all.
Clayton Carr
Executive director, NSI