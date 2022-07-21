On behalf of the board and staff of Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns, we would like to thank all of our generous donors from the community and beyond who contributed to our clinic during the WyoGives event and throughout 2021-2022.
Your support allows us to continue to provide safe, affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare in northern Wyoming. Services are provided on a sliding scare; no one is turned away because of an inability to pay.
Your support allows us to continue to provide gynecological exams, pregnancy testing, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptives, hormone therapy, as well as hypertension and anemia screening.
Finally, your support allows us to provide reproductive education and awareness to members and institutions of our community, including Sheridan College.
We can’t do it without you.
Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns Executive Director Amanda Alexander and the nonprofit board