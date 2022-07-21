image
From left, Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns Executive Director Amanda Alexander and nursing student Teal Scheuber prepare a sample for sexually-transmitted infection testing during Condom Olympics at Sheridan College Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

On behalf of the board and staff of Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns, we would like to thank all of our generous donors from the community and beyond who contributed to our clinic during the WyoGives event and throughout 2021-2022. 

Your support allows us to continue to provide safe, affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare in northern Wyoming. Services are provided on a sliding scare; no one is turned away because of an inability to pay. 

