Thank so much to all the health care workers who have been tireless in their efforts and thank you to the following.
As we approach this holiday season, I think about the sacrifices and the efforts that so many of us have experienced/exerted over the last 10 months. I am grateful to those who have worked through this pandemic so that the rest of us can have the things that we have come to expect in our lives, those who work in grocery stores, delivery services, truck drivers and police and other municipal workers. These people have made a difference for all of us and they are often taken for granted.
In addition to the aforementioned, I want to especially thank the many educators that work in our community, the teachers and all of the support staff that have made it possible for our children and those pursuing higher degrees to go to class. These people have taken the risk to be in the classroom and school buildings so that we can continue the educational process. Education is critical to the success of our community.
So thank you so much for all that you do!
Judy McDowell
Sheridan