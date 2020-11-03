I am writing to boast about the care my husband received while being a patient for six and half weeks at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He fell and crushed his left hip.
From the ambulance, to the emergency room, to the physical therapy he was extremely well treated. Sheridan Memorial Hospital has some of the most efficient, empathetic nurses who deserve much credit.
The physical therapists were also top notch and much appreciated. When Bob was suffering extreme pain they were on it; when he was feeling better they encouraged him. They saw to his every need without complaint.
The hospital chef serves meals that are premium which my husband enjoyed immensely. The point is we have a superior hospital. Our town is very lucky. Thank you for sharing this and God bless all the hospital workers.
Gayla Collins
Sheridan