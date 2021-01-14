As chair of the Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors, I wish to thank the many people involved in responding to and providing coverage of the recent accident at the former Acme Power Plant.
SCCD obtained ownership of this property in 2017 after a complicated process to clear the ownership title. We knew we had acquired a facility with many challenges, but we remain committed to removing the many hazards at the site and making the area safe for public use.
A significant effort has been made to make this site secure and free of trespassing while we work on evaluating and cleaning up contamination on the property. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has been great about patrolling the area, responding to calls, citing trespassers and keeping us informed of those activities. Since the initial reporting of the recent incident, we have learned the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office did try to contact us immediately, but we had not notified them of a phone number change so they were unable to reach us. Fortunately, the SCSO and other first responders were able to contact the consultant performing work at the site to gain access to the site and the building.
Sheridan County is fortunate to have such capable and well-trained first responders. Individual agencies worked together to perform a difficult rescue. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured juvenile.
Also, thank you to The Sheridan Press, and other media outlets, for their ongoing coverage of our work at the Acme Power Plant. We are committed to involving the public in decisions about the future use of this property and your coverage is important and appreciated.
The Acme Power Plant is a very dangerous place. There is debris everywhere, unstable ground and deteriorating structures. We also know there is significant chemical contamination. The recent incident not only exposed the trespassers to these hazards, it also unfairly exposed the people that had to respond to the accident. Keep everyone safe and stay outside the fenced perimeter of this facility.
For more information about the Acme Power Plant project, please visit our website at www.acmeprojectwyoming.org.
Susan Holmes
Chair, Sheridan County Conservation District