After sanitizing the injection site, with a band aide at the ready just in case, Clinical Nurse Supervisor Rikki Stewart administers the COVID-19 Vaccine Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized on my third visit to Urgent Care. I then spent three days in the hospital. This illness lasted for approximately two weeks and I was very sick.

I can’t thank the hospital staff enough for their dedication; especially the brave doctors and nurses, putting their lives on the line. You may have saved my life. I truly believe, with the help of Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming state health staff, we could have this vaccine to everyone that needs and wants it by April 1.

Again, a big thank you to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

Bob Wood

Dayton

