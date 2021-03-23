I contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized on my third visit to Urgent Care. I then spent three days in the hospital. This illness lasted for approximately two weeks and I was very sick.
I can’t thank the hospital staff enough for their dedication; especially the brave doctors and nurses, putting their lives on the line. You may have saved my life. I truly believe, with the help of Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming state health staff, we could have this vaccine to everyone that needs and wants it by April 1.
Again, a big thank you to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Bob Wood
Dayton