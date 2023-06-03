letters to the editor stock.jpg
It is so easy to make negative comments when we are unhappy with a business or service. The same should hold true when we are happy with service we receive. 

We can't say enough good things about Sheridan Tent and Awning. I have purchased sturdy canvas bags from them to give high school graduates for use as laundry bags at college for about 30 years. 

