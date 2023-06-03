It is so easy to make negative comments when we are unhappy with a business or service. The same should hold true when we are happy with service we receive.
We can't say enough good things about Sheridan Tent and Awning. I have purchased sturdy canvas bags from them to give high school graduates for use as laundry bags at college for about 30 years.
Always great service and a great product.
This year, for some unknown reason, I get the size I needed wrong. This was less than a week before graduation. I certainly did not expect that they would redo them before graduation. Not only did they get them done, they did so quite cheerfully.
We are all blessed to have local businesses that are so customer friendly in our communities. Thank you Sheridan Tent and Awning!