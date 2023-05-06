After more than a decade of service at the Wyoming Arts Council, Mike Lange will step down as executive director this summer. We thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to championing the arts throughout our state.
During his tenure, Mike traveled across Wyoming, meeting with artists, administrators, policy makers and advocates. He presented grants, forged partnerships and created programs. These tireless efforts have helped to sustain arts organizations like ours.
The arts in turn support a thriving community.
Research confirms a positive relationship between arts learning and overall academic achievement for youth. Seniors involved in the arts have better health. The arts enhance property values and make neighborhoods attractive places to live, work and play, helping to strengthen housing markets. The arts diversify the economy, improve quality of life and attract visitors. Cultural tourists stay longer and spend 36% more at their destinations than other kinds of travelers, according to Mandala Research.
We are fortunate to have a community that appreciates the arts. Just this month, we are looking forward to engaging with hundreds of residents and visitors of all ages and backgrounds.
On May 2, Jentel Presents at SAGE Community Arts will feature readings and offerings by the six visual artists and writers at Jentel Artist Residency.
Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host live musical performances May 2, 4, and 6 and an artist talk by Kate Collyer about her exhibition in the Edward A Whitney Gallery on May 4.
The Brinton Museum is highlighting a new exhibition titled “Dan Powell: A Geography of Life” with a gallery talk and dinner on May 5.
Also on May 5, Ucross will host an artist talk and reception to celebrate its current exhibition, “Field Guide,” featuring artwork by Ucross Native American Fellows.
SAGE Community Arts will host the Sheridan County High School Art Gala, on view May 2-27, and will award three scholarships to student artists in partnership with Sheridan College during a special reception May 11.
Community members will act onstage, support in roles backstage and attend “Noises Off,” a gut-busting, fast-paced farce co-produced by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Civic Theatre Guild, opening May 12.
Starting May 14, the newly created Neltje Center will host a Master Class featuring poet and essayist Gretel Ehrlich in coordination with Jentel. On May 20, a reading and talk by Erhlich is free and open to the public.
One or more of these cultural offerings will impact someone you know — your kids, your coworkers, your friends, your family — thanks in part to support from Mike Lange and the WAC — as well as individual donations.
Please join us in thanking Mike and wishing him luck with new role as the director of the music, theater and visual arts programs at the Laramie County Community College, beginning in July.
Caitlin Addlesperger, Ucross
Jill Benson, SAGE Community Arts
Grace Cannon, Civic Theater Guild
John Dick, Sheridan Public Arts Committee
Mary Jane Edwards, Jentel
Lauren Graffin Estrada, Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College
Kendra Heimbuck, The Brinton Museum