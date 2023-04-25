letters to the editor stock.jpg
Have you read the latest manifesto from the Sheridan County GOP? Perhaps you should. It’s based on Senate File 117 from the recent Legislature which proved too toxic for even the Reddest legislative body in the country.

Let’s skip all the whereas and cut straight to the red meat. “No SCSD shall permit classroom instruction by teachers or any other person on sexual orientation and gender identity.” So what happens when a third-grader draws a picture of his/her same sex parents? Does the teacher pretend they never saw it? Ignore it? Throw it in the trash? There certainly doesn’t seem to be positive way to deal with this situation allowed by the manifesto.

