Have you read the latest manifesto from the Sheridan County GOP? Perhaps you should. It’s based on Senate File 117 from the recent Legislature which proved too toxic for even the Reddest legislative body in the country.
Let’s skip all the whereas and cut straight to the red meat. “No SCSD shall permit classroom instruction by teachers or any other person on sexual orientation and gender identity.” So what happens when a third-grader draws a picture of his/her same sex parents? Does the teacher pretend they never saw it? Ignore it? Throw it in the trash? There certainly doesn’t seem to be positive way to deal with this situation allowed by the manifesto.
Now onward and downward: The school district “shall not adopt any policies that prohibit school district personnel from notifying a student's parent or guardian about the student’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being…” Hello, school personnel are, by state law, mandated reporters of potential abuse or neglect. As a former child protection worker here in Sheridan, albeit many years ago, I can assure you teachers were frequently the front line of defense for abused and neglected children. Why do Republicans want to remove that protection? What is it they are really afraid of?
Further, buried in the repetitive missive is a provision that parents can sue a school district for any perceived failure, and you, dear taxpayer will be on the hook for court costs and monetary damages.
I began this letter by calling this mess a manifesto, to prove that point I quote the last line:
“Not later than July 1, 2023, each Sheridan County District Board of Trustees shall establish procedures, guidelines and standards in accordance with this Resolution.”
The arrogance of the self-entitled can be breath taking (and not in a good way).