Money
Freedom is under attack. This time it’s our money, via inflation. Inflation is a devaluation of the dollar and is caused by an overspending federal government and an overprinting Federal Reserve/Treasury.

How did we get here? In 1913, we allowed a private corporation, the Federal Reserve, to take control of our money. We allowed Congress to deficit spend. Spending not covered by incoming tax revenue, is money we don’t have. That’s the definition of “deficit spending.”

