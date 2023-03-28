Freedom is under attack. This time it’s our money, via inflation. Inflation is a devaluation of the dollar and is caused by an overspending federal government and an overprinting Federal Reserve/Treasury.
How did we get here? In 1913, we allowed a private corporation, the Federal Reserve, to take control of our money. We allowed Congress to deficit spend. Spending not covered by incoming tax revenue, is money we don’t have. That’s the definition of “deficit spending.”
There’s plenty of blame to go around, including woke mismanaged banks and the systemic moral hazard created by the 2008 bailouts. But the primary, root cause of this financial crisis is the federal government and the Federal Reserve.
From 1790 to 1933, the dollar was equal to 1/20th of an ounce of gold. Today, the dollar is worth about 1/2,000th of an ounce. That’s inflation!
What happened? We went off the gold standard. The dollar, once backed by gold and silver, as specified in the Constitution, is today only backed by “faith and credit.” Our “fiat” paper currency has lost about 98% of its value, since the Fed took over in 1913. While the dollar has been the “world’s reserve currency” since World War II, today we stand on the brink of disaster.
So, how do we get out of this mess? It won’t be easy, but first we have to understand what caused the problem: overspending and overprinting an unbacked dollar. Then, we need the will to solve the problem, instead of kicking the can down the road. We’ve run out of road. There’s only a bottomless pit left.
I’ll offer these suggestions:
1. We should demand Congress stop excessive spending.
2. Congress should set a goal of having a balanced budget by 2030.
3. Don’t raise the debt ceiling. Congress must live within its means.
4. Not one penny for foreign wars. We can’t afford it. We’re broke.
5. Restore a sound dollar by backing it with gold.
6. No bailouts. Stick to the FDIC rules of $250,000 per account.
7. Stop policing the world and bring our troops home. We’re broke.
8. Drastically reduce the size, scope and expense of the federal government.
9. Prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It’s authoritarian.
10. Restore our constitutional republic. We demand our country back!