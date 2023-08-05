letters to the editor stock.jpg
So, another month, another indictment of Donald Trump. The latest one comes from the grand jury of the federal district of Washington, D.C. The question which should be foremost in people’s minds is this: can Mr. Trump get a fair trial in this district?

Just over 92% of D.C.’s registered voters cast their ballots for Joe Biden in 2020. The jury pool in this federal district (for both the grand juries and the trial juries) is compiled from the registered voter rolls. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to oversee this case. She just happens to be an Obama appointee who has handled numerous cases involving individuals who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

