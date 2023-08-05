So, another month, another indictment of Donald Trump. The latest one comes from the grand jury of the federal district of Washington, D.C. The question which should be foremost in people’s minds is this: can Mr. Trump get a fair trial in this district?
Just over 92% of D.C.’s registered voters cast their ballots for Joe Biden in 2020. The jury pool in this federal district (for both the grand juries and the trial juries) is compiled from the registered voter rolls. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to oversee this case. She just happens to be an Obama appointee who has handled numerous cases involving individuals who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to the AP, Judge Chutkan has been the “toughest punisher” of defendants in those cases and has consistently taken the hardest line against Jan. 6 defendants of any judge on the District Court for the District of Columbia. She has consistently issued tougher sentences of those defendants than what the Department of Justice had requested. She has also already ruled against Trump in two separate, unrelated cases.
Given this reality, I see little chance of Mr. Trump’s being acquitted in a jury trial in D.C. This is reminiscent of the “justice” meted out to black defendants by all-white, racist juries in the Democrat-controlled South for almost 100 years after the Civil War. If Mr. Trump is indeed convicted on this bill of indictment by a D.C. jury, any appeals on his behalf would have to go through the federal Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — the same court which refused to accept the prosecution’s request that charges be dropped against Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn. It’s also the same court whence emanated the current Attorney General Merrick Garland. Of the 10 currently active justices on this court, four were appointed by Obama, three by Trump, and three by Biden. I would not be surprised if the three appointed by Trump recused themselves from hearing an appeal should Trump be convicted.
Apparently the hyper-partisan Democrats have returned to their party’s Confederate ways of the last century. Isn’t it time for Lady Justice to again don her blindfold and reinstate at least the appearance of genuine justice rather than allowing the continuation of the current state of a clearly weaponized DOJ and federal judicial system?