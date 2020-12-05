Since the election, we’ve seen a crescendo of “demands” for President Trump to concede defeat. As of the writing of this letter, 29 days have elapsed since the election. The same media and political sources screeching demands for Trump to concede felt that after 37 days and several Supreme Court hearings, Al Gore should have continued his fight in 2000.
I’ve spent several days watching the election-related hearings of the state legislatures of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Since our “unbiased, objective, honest” media refuse to cover these hearings, the only source I could find were the You Tube broadcasts by the Rightside Broadcast Network. Although a conservative site, they refrained from commentary or opinion statements, showing rather the hearings in their entirety.
From these hearings, I am now more convinced than ever that this so-called “election” was subjected to massively targeted fraud. I’m not claiming “widespread” election fraud. If one thinks about the claim of the Left Media that there was no “widespread fraud” and considers the sworn, corroborated testimony of eyewitnesses in all four of these swing states, then it would appear to a rational observer that the fraud didn’t need to be “massive,” but rather only targeted to those states which everyone knew would likely decide this election.
Interestingly, this eyewitness testimony from all the legislative hearings indeed strongly suggests a coordinated, targeted effort in each of the swing states. This brings to mind a statement of 19-th Century British clergyman Frederick Robertson: “There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy — hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” To which I would only add one more concept: cowardice in the face of a coordinated enemy assault. As activist judges kick the can down the road in an effort to “run out the clock” on this “election,” and state legislators seemingly ignore irrefutable evidence of fraud in their states cower in the corner and become inexplicably impotent, corruption seems to have destroyed several key American societal elements — the law, journalism, education and politics. The level of corruption we’re seeing is analogous to a rotted-out, termite infested wooden fence which, although it appears fine to the naked eye, will totally collapse from the inside at the slightest touch.
What is at risk here is the future of our constitutional republic. The hearing and judicial processes need to continue. Hopefully, the Constitution will solve this crisis.
Charles Cole,
Sheridan