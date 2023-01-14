letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

It is disappointing to belong to a generous community that encourages philanthropy and yet is served by elected officials who think they are doing the community a favor by voting against Medicaid expansion.

Frustrating to hear state legislators whine about not enough money some years and too much money other years, and repeat the same misplaced values for resisting more opportunities for community wellbeing. As if a few Sheridan workers are going to spare the national deficit? One more time, we endure the personal philosophy argument denigrating the value of people. At some point in the human journey, everyone will need medical attention.

