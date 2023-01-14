It is disappointing to belong to a generous community that encourages philanthropy and yet is served by elected officials who think they are doing the community a favor by voting against Medicaid expansion.
Frustrating to hear state legislators whine about not enough money some years and too much money other years, and repeat the same misplaced values for resisting more opportunities for community wellbeing. As if a few Sheridan workers are going to spare the national deficit? One more time, we endure the personal philosophy argument denigrating the value of people. At some point in the human journey, everyone will need medical attention.
It is sadly ironic that a state claiming to be pro-business, denies workers necessary care 36 other states find essential to a healthy workforce? Our neighbors, South Dakota and Montana, have even recognized the value of Medicaid expansion. Healthy workers make for better business.
Disheartening to see our community owned hospital — established by our community leaders and supported by generous donors — put in a position where citizens are forced to plead for mercy or sign medical loans when options for financial dignity are waiting and ready to be put in place.
Disheartening to listen to all the political talk about the importance of mental health and see voting practices emphasize its all smoke.
It is unsettling to know the Wyoming Legislature spends mineral tax money and federal tax dollars as if it were owed them, but refuses to share the wealth with deserving workers who serve our community every day. The Legislature has tried its own alternative methods to Medicaid expansion and came up short. Is it not time for a changed mindset? A changed vote?