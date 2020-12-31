I am a lifetime Wyoming resident from a family that has lived here for over 100 years. As a registered Republican, I am ashamed of the behavior of the current RINOs, namely our United States senators and our local state representatives and their support of President Trump’s attempt to destroy the greatest democracy our world has known.
The lasting effects of their and others' behavior harm our country and our standing in the world now and for years to come.
These RINOs can rationalize their actions anyway they want, but should ask themselves what real republicans like Malcom Wallop and Al Simpson would do? I believe they would put country above party or personal interests. Time to cowboy-up.
Rich Urbatchka
Sheridan