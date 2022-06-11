After observing a number of improperly flown American flags around the Sheridan area, I thought I would share a few of the proper and improper methods of flying the stars and stripes.
When flying the American flag from a vehicle, it should be firmly mounted on the right (passenger) side. The flag should not be allowed to touch the ground or any part of the vehicle.
If flying the flag during inclement weather, make sure it is made of the proper all-weather materials.
If the flag is to be flown at night, it should have a light shining on it from dusk until dawn.
If your American flag becomes dirty, tattered or torn it should be taken down immediately and washed or disposed of properly.
If your American flag is to be flown with one or more flags it should always be flown higher. If unable to fly it higher, it should be larger than any other flag being flown with it.
Don't worry, no one is going to prosecute you for flying Old Glory improperly, but doing so just makes one look disrespectful, unpatriotic and ill-informed.
Paul S. McCreery
Sheridan