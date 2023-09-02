I’m glad to see our Sheridan County Commissioners doing their job in questioning candidates for the vacated Commission seat. The 12 questions printed in Wednesday’s Press elucidate the scope of the position.
I was out of town when the Republican Party selected the three candidates. I attended the Party meeting held about a week before at which the leadership of Sheridan County Republican Party put in place their rules to select the candidates.
Contrasting that process with the process the County Commissioners used is telling. There were only three questions asked to each candidate at the Republican selection meeting. Those three questions, one I was told was more of a statement, came solely from the County Party leadership. They excluded precinct committee men and women from asking questions. That was a first. When Kinskey and two others were chosen as candidates to fill Sen. Schiffer’s seat, they were peppered with questions, tough questions from precinct representatives. The leadership also established a voting system that was questionable. Instead of being able to vote for just one, or two candidates who you thought would be best qualified, only ballots with three candidates listed were tallied. That was a first as well.
In a wide-open election, never do you want to vote for anyone who you feel is just so-so, because it might accidentally give them enough votes to win. But that is how the leadership structured the selection. The candidates selected are good people, but some question whether it was a rigged election.
Now the leadership of the Republican Party is having a big fit, calling names and making accusations against the County Commissioners who in my estimation were doing their job.
Countywide, we elected the County Commissioners, our friends and neighbors, because they have earned our trust and display good judgment. For the leadership of the Republican Party, put in place by a small group of activist precinct committee members, to behave in such a way, even threatening the Commissioners, is embarrassing to many of us old time Republicans. It is an exercise in silliness that needs to stop.