The U.S. Daughters War of 1812 celebrate Sept. 14 in recognition of Francis Scott Key’s writing of our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. This happened during the British bombing of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1814, during the War of 1812.

Attorneys Francis Scott Key and John S. Skinner had negotiated the release of William Beans, who was being held prisoner by the British. Once the release was final, Key and Beans were moved from HMS Tonnant to HMS Surprise and finally back to an American truce ship. This ship never had the chance to sail away.

