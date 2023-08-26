letters to the editor stock.jpg
I am writing in response to your front page article (The Sheridan Press, August 18, 2023) about suicide prevention and the “Hope Always” gathering last week. I want to express my support for the remarks attributed to Ms Stevens and my concern with the approach Dr. Sleeth advocates as “the key to suicide prevention”.

Thoughts of suicide or “suicidal ideation” can be viewed as a symptom of an underlying mental illness, often Major Depressive Disorder or bipolar depression. Both are prevalent, life threatening psychiatric disorders and leading causes of disability according to the World Health Organization.

