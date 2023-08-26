I am writing in response to your front page article (The Sheridan Press, August 18, 2023) about suicide prevention and the “Hope Always” gathering last week. I want to express my support for the remarks attributed to Ms Stevens and my concern with the approach Dr. Sleeth advocates as “the key to suicide prevention”.
Thoughts of suicide or “suicidal ideation” can be viewed as a symptom of an underlying mental illness, often Major Depressive Disorder or bipolar depression. Both are prevalent, life threatening psychiatric disorders and leading causes of disability according to the World Health Organization.
Depression is a disease originating in the brain - a “broken brain” much like cardiac disease is the result of malfunction in the vascular or electrical systems of the affected patients. When an individual experiences thoughts of suicide it is a symptom of the severity of the depression. It is a highly genetic disease. That means it often runs in families. It carries an increased lifetime risk for suicide. Sophisticated brain scans reveal physiologic changes in brain structure in depressed patients, such as atrophy in the hippocampus region.
There are many, many treatment options for depression, including medications, psychotherapy and spirituality. Additional treatment options known to help achieve remission, include eating well, sleep, exercise, bright light therapy and meditation to name just a few.
An open minded, holistic approach to a very complex disease is important but it’s time to stop blaming patients for their illness or relapse. We would never say to a cardiac patient “just stop having chest pain”. Sometimes we blame patients with symptomatic diabetes for not following dietary restrictions. But research shows diabetes is a relentless progressive disease that can be managed using multiple approaches to treatment. Mental illness is no different.
Thank you Kayla Stevens for speaking up. Let’s work together as a community to recognize the biologic basis of mental illness and to offer access to therapeutic, evidence based approaches to care.