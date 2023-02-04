Affordable, adequate or acceptable, a Navajo Hogan is all three in its own environment. The same could be said for a canvas tent.
To some folks, their dwelling is a projection of themselves, so as you cruise through certain sections of town you can look at a structure and say to yourself, “That certainly is pretentious!”
On the other hand, most single family dwellings just say “I’m adequate and comfortable just the way I am," while others say, “What are you lookin’ at?”
The little mining camp of Acme is long gone, but former residents who gather in dwindling numbers express fond memories of living in houses that probably would be classed as inadequate these days. These were uninsulated frame houses from a little over 700 square feet to 900 or 1,200 square feet. All had coal-fired heating and cook stoves. Everyone had an outhouse and the plumbing consisted of a single tap from the water tower. No showers that I know of and baths were usually taken in a tub in the kitchen, which was the warmest room in the house.
Apartment dwellers these days are prisoners of regulation, which is tied to municipal services and so everything being relative, if you were fetching water in a bucket, using an outhouse and cooking on a grill or campfire, you might be considered not quite homeless.
Shoobie White Clay once told me that one of the few nice things the white man did for the Indian was indoor plumbing.
My first house was rent free. When one of my grandfather’s retired miners died, I moved into his shack which was just as good as any of the houses in Acme. With five brothers and three sisters, all younger, it was a relief to get out of the “big house." At least I could study in peace and my high school and junior college buddies had a place to crash.
My very first “house” was a 12-foot camper, then an 8-by-25 then a 10-by-60 mobile home. I kept trading up. That’s one solution for people facing a housing shortage, but, again, zoning and regulations get in the way of practicality.
I don’t know what the solution to a housing shortage is but I believe that a small part of the problem is what some people feel is "adequate" or "acceptable."
"Affordable," then, seems to be out of reach of far too many folks.