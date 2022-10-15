8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Sheridan County school district trustees are at the forefront of this election session. Leading among the many of the candidates' bullet points are charges against teaching culture, climate or equity. 

Are Wyoming children so fragile that they cannot face the history of their ancestors across the Americas? That a panel of pictographs in the Wind River Mountains from the Fremont culture of our First Nations can be as compelling as a Norman Tapestry? Or it took a bold federal government policy on the distribution of land, underwriting a transcontinental transportation system and provisioning a public education system that helped make the American West a part of a great empire in the Americas. It is those initiatives that built American exceptionalism and not military prowess. 

