Sheridan County school district trustees are at the forefront of this election session. Leading among the many of the candidates' bullet points are charges against teaching culture, climate or equity.
Are Wyoming children so fragile that they cannot face the history of their ancestors across the Americas? That a panel of pictographs in the Wind River Mountains from the Fremont culture of our First Nations can be as compelling as a Norman Tapestry? Or it took a bold federal government policy on the distribution of land, underwriting a transcontinental transportation system and provisioning a public education system that helped make the American West a part of a great empire in the Americas. It is those initiatives that built American exceptionalism and not military prowess.
Are Wyoming’s students so fragile in teaching natural history and the origins of our planet to recognize the natural forces that we can adapt to or influence? How do we explain to a fifth-grader they might not be able to retire to southern Arizona like their grandparents did because it may be unlivable in 30 to 40 years? Or how the historic grain elevators and a sugar beet plant are silent now because, despite the best efforts of our Sheridan County pioneers, our local climate couldn’t support the crops. Or how our emerging small-scale local producers are meeting the challenges.
Equity is recognizing and acting on not all of us starting from the same place. With more than 12% of Wyoming children in poverty and 24% being single-parent households in Wyoming, the inequality starts there. Equity starts in public schools, from meal programs to health screening. Equity is adequate programs for special needs children.
Could our public schools better teach culture and history and provide equity? Absolutely. The trustees of our local school districts are charged with our community’s future, not feeding its fears. Please vote for the more hopeful and determined for our children.