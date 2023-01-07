letters to the editor stock.jpg
In November, Sheridan County residents were notified that the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County had created a housing council to operate a housing land trust. The council will be seven people from the private sector who will decide the land purchase and issue the RFPs for contractors to build the houses. 

The land will be government trust land and the homes will not include the land. The homes could be mortgaged to Habitat for Humanity, HFH. HFH mortgages are created with no down payment and no interest on the loan. HFH has the right to retain the home should the party, under the mortgage, need to exit the mortgage. High yield mortgage companies will buy HFH mortgages at a discount, these mortgage bond companies then sell the bonds as long-term investment.

