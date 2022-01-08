Editor’s Note: Sheridan Memorial Hospital does not use the medication listed in this column to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. The FDA also cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to the risk of heart rhythm problems.
Since sharing my September perspective on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its treatment, there have been a number of new developments deserving attention.
• On prophylaxis: Countries or regions that are using oral medications for prophylaxis continue to have success in preventing coronavirus infections in their health care workers and populations. The I-Mask+ protocol centered on Ivermectin use for
Japan, Mexico, India and Central and South American countries.
• For early treatment options: The scientifically and clinically well-established benefits of the three FDA approved, repurposed, inexpensive, safe and effective oral drugs — hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and fluoxetine — continue. All now have multiple studies establishing their beneficial outpatient use in early coronavirus disease. This scientific result continues to be censored and suppressed by public health authorities, the FDA, the CDC, the political process, most media outlets, many medical societies, hospital groups pharmacies and, sadly, by most physicians. I am almost embarrassed to be a scientist and physician by the apparent arrogance, avarice, dissembling and prevarication which currently holds sway. But truth will out. I hope it is soon.
Antibody infusions of Regeneron’s Regen-Cov, a monoclonal antibody cocktail, are available for outpatient use, but only for a limited set of COVID-diagnosed people, usually age 65 and older and with additional medical problems. They seem to have been quite helpful for those who meet the qualifications. Cost is, again, significant. Availability is administratively determined by the U.S. executive bureaucracy.
Two newly developed antiviral treatment drugs have just been approved by the FDA for “emergency use." These are Merck’s synthetic nucleoside molnupiravir called Lagevrio and the two antiviral combination Paxlovid by Pfizer. They will soon be available by prescription. These drugs are said to have shown good effect in preventing hospitalization and death. But both lack medium or long-term experience with adverse effects and widespread usage. Their place in early treatment is yet to be defined. They are anticipated to be priced at $700 or more per treatment, in comparison to the repurposed drug courses costing from $25 to less than $100. I hope they will be worth it. The U.S. has pre-placed orders for $2 billion and $5 billon respectively.
• Hospital care and late treatment is beyond the scope of this message.
• New mutations and variants: Viruses change with time and in response to their environment. These mutations can make the new variant more infectious or less so, also differing in hospitalization and death risk. The recent delta mutation was more transmissible, but similar in virulence and mortality. The newest omicron mutation appears in its early behavior to be considerably more contagious and transmissible, but much less virulent with very low hospitalizations and mortality. Risk of death appears to be around 0.02-0.03%, only 10% as dangerous as the initial coronavirus and delta mutation.
This is reassuring, and could eventually lead to useful herd immunity which would bring COVID-19 to a low level but recurring seasonal respiratory illness like influenza. Time will tell.
• Vaccinations: All vaccines and mRNA therapies are based on protection against the original COVID-19 variant and were reported to be over 90% effective in preventing original variant infection. But this protection was closer to 50% in preventing delta infection and disease transmission to others. Omicron has several dozen new mutations so might be expected to be even more resistant to currently available vaccines.
New vaccines directed more specifically at omicron could be developed but would take some months. Drug companies would be loathe to make that investment without assurance of sales. By then, omicron might have disappeared or been supplanted by the next variant.
Currently in the UK, if you have a positive COVID test (more than 80% are omicron), it is more than four times as likely that you are fully vaccinated and boosted, and 2.5 times as likely you’re fully vaccinated compared to being unvaccinated. This reflects the percentages of vaccination status in the UK, indicating vaccination provides little protection from acquiring the virus. So much for the attempted shaming, blaming and isolating of those choosing to not yet accept the undefined risks of vaccination.
Associated topics: There are a number of other matters and issues associated with the world response to the coronavirus pandemic deserving of discussion but too complex for an essay. This would include vaccine passports, censorship of factual information, relative risks, acceptable tradeoffs, conflicts of interest, consent to experimental treatments, value of lockdowns, masking effects and failures, freedom of speech and private profit versus public good. I hope the U.S. is not too fractured and tribal to recover and learn from our coronavirus encounter. Pandemics do recur. We should appraise our performance.