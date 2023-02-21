It has been many years since I have put pen to paper for a cause, but here goes. I volunteer at The Hub (formerly known as the senior center), where they provide lunches for home delivery, in-house dining in their cafeteria and hot lunches served at Heritage Towers.
Heritage Towers is a lovely senior housing facility with a cafeteria where seniors can have lunch, visit with their neighbors, play cards and have birthday parties. Their tables are set up with table cloths, real silverware, condiments, coffee, tea, iced tea and water. A great number of seniors are not able to get over to The Hub for meals due to no transportation, limited mobility or health issues. Having their own cafeteria is very important.
We the volunteers help with the serving of the food and drinks. We also bus the tables and wash the dishes. It has been done this way for many years.
Last week, with no notice, The Hub suddenly replaced the hot meals and the one employee who brings over the hot food with prepackaged meals in plastic containers and a paper bag with their milk and fruit in it. The seniors were very upset, as were the volunteers, Why did this happen?
Well, the cost of food has gone up as it has for everyone. The Hub has had budget cuts and they are short staffed. They needed the one employee to work at The Hub instead of Heritage Towers. After some discussion with The Hub, a compromise was made and the hot meals were returned the next day.
Why am I writing this letter? Well because it is a recruiting letter. We need you for one day a week for one to two hours as volunteers. Giving back to your community is a wonderful feeling. You will meet new friends and you will be helping seniors all while having a fun time.
Give The Hub a call to sign up as a volunteer. You will not regret it.