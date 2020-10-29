As a (relatively) recent college graduate, I can attest to the fact that finding a well-paying job is a young person’s (and their parents’) priority. If we want people, young or otherwise, to live a fulfilling life here in Sheridan, then we need to bring well-paying job opportunities to Sheridan.
Doing that requires somebody with integrity, the ability to listen and the know-how to build consensus. That person is who I want to be mayor. That person is Rich Bridger.
Rich has served as the business manager for the Recreation District for decades. He knows how to balance a budget and to see that scarce resources are allocated to the best use. He is knowledgeable about our area and lifestyle, and also open-minded enough to welcome new people and ideas that will help our community thrive.
Having grown up here, lived here, worked here and mentored scores of young people (like me) here, Rich Bridger knows Sheridan. He knows that we need to continue our efforts to diversify our local economy, not only to support the people who currently live here, but the generations who will live here in the future. The man to do that — to act as an economic steward, an advocate for development and an open-minded leader — is Rich Bridger, my choice for mayor.
Alison Geary
Sheridan