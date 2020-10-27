Sheridan is a busy place these days. There is a lot of traffic and the economy seems to be booming. There are a lot of new homes being built, which is good for young families and we welcome the activity.
At the same time, I’m concerned that without good civic leadership, the growth could get away from us. Do we have the right plans in place to make sure that we manage growth, and Sheridan stays the kind of place we all want to live, play, and raise a family?
Without a thoughtful leader, we could lose what we love about our community. That’s why I’m supporting Rich Bridger, a uniter, as our next mayor.
Rich understands what we need to do to ensure that people come together with a healthy, sustainable vision for Sheridan’s future. Rich has the skills I want in my mayor; he is civil, positive and a consensus builder.
Sheridan will need Rich’s abilities as we navigate our way into the future. From what I’ve seen Rich do in our community over the years, he is the best man for the job.
Michael Evers
Sheridan