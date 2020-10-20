The Sheridan Press news articles published Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 regarding the upcoming judicial retention of District 4 judges were insightful, factual and educational to voters. Many times, we go to the polls and do not know anything about judges; often, this leads to an uninformed “yes” vote, which retains them on the bench.
It is essential to know who is capable in his/her judicial job. Yes. It is a job. Behind the distinguished court procedure and under the black robe lies a human who bears an incredible weight to uphold Wyoming law. Stacks of paperwork, rulings to be made, study, inquiry and wisdom rest with the person on the bench. Our children in foster care, children in custody cases and families rely on a wise judge in Juvenile Court. The entire community relies on that same judge to make rulings to protect citizens in criminal court.
Clearly, the District 4 judge incapable of holding this distinguished position is Judge William Edelman. His extremely low ratings in the 2014-2020 Wyoming Judicial Advisory Poll provide the hard statistics. The testimony of children and families who suffer from his inadequacy give us the human side of an ineffective judicial figure.
The Committee for Judicial Competency will continue educating the public in social media and at www.committeeforjudicialcompetency.org. We encourage all citizens to educated themselves before mailing in their ballots or going to the polls. We believe it is the civic duty of each Sheridan County voter to protect the community and require judicial excellence. Please vote "NO" to retain Judge William Edelman.
Rose M. Harriet
Committee for Judicial Competency
PAC Chairman