Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I’m writing to convey my support for Martha Wright’s candidacy for House District 29. I think she would be a great addition to our legislature for a number of reasons, but one in particular stands out.

As far as I know, Martha is the only candidate to explicitly state her support for maintaining our Wyoming hunting and fishing heritage through continued access to state and federal lands. I really appreciate her statements that make it clear she’s not interested in selling public lands, restricting access to them or handing management decisions over to those with the deepest pockets.

