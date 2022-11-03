I’m writing to convey my support for Martha Wright’s candidacy for House District 29. I think she would be a great addition to our legislature for a number of reasons, but one in particular stands out.
As far as I know, Martha is the only candidate to explicitly state her support for maintaining our Wyoming hunting and fishing heritage through continued access to state and federal lands. I really appreciate her statements that make it clear she’s not interested in selling public lands, restricting access to them or handing management decisions over to those with the deepest pockets.