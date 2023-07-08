Thank you for Marly Graham’s fine story, “Back to the Past,” in the July 3. edition of The Sheridan Press. It described why General Crook and his soldiers were present at the location where Sheridan, Wyoming, is located today. The photos illustrate the amazing detail of the diorama and the backdrop enables a person to visualize the camp location. The story provided many historic facts that I was not aware of.
Mr. Warnke does exhaustive research before he leads and creates each of his dioramas, making them visual educational tools. There are several other dioramas by Warnke that I find outstanding historically. Included are the Kendrick OW Ranch Headquarters located at the Trail’s End Museum, the Eatons’ Dude Ranch buildings found at the King Saddlery Museum, the Sheridan 1888 diorama and perhaps my favorite, the town of Monarch and the coal mine buildings displayed at the Museum at the Bighorns. And, there are several more, fine dioramas in the Sheridan area.