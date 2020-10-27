I had the distinct honor of witnessing two Tongue River Eagle teams receive state champion awards on a cold snow filled track in Douglas Oct. 23. These young women and men worked hard and persevered along with all of us in these uncertain and confusing times to be victorious on the white covered track before them.
Great teams are built by great and humble coaching staff. Champion coaches care as much for swiftest among their team as the slowest. Our community can be proud of the achievement of our state champion teams and more importantly their coaches, coach McMeans and coach Maze, but not because they coached two teams that took state titles in girls and boys but for a quiet action gone largely unnoticed by many.
During the boys race, most of the runners had come through the gate tired, cold and emotionally worn out. Your Eagles had gathered in their tent sharing stories of the difficulties of the course, not yet knowing how the teams had placed.
Then up comes a blue and white jersey of a young man running his own race and the last in the pack. Parents and supporters of those who already passed the finish line had long since left the cheering circle leaving it largely vacant. This runner was not missed by the Eagles coaching staff.
Coach Maze subtly and affirmatively called on his eagles with one command and the team hurriedly assembled at the finish line to cheer on the last young man to finish the field. These are your champion coaches who coach champion teams.
Please take time out of your day to give special thanks to these two humble champions. May we all aspire to achieve their greatness in a moment such as this.
Jeff Barron
Ranchester