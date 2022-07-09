I attended the pro-choice rally in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the U.S. Supreme Court and members of our Legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions.
These lawmakers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, who may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.
Then there’s the teen who finds herself pregnant. Although two people are responsible for this pregnancy, only one has to bear the consequences that can include having to change or give up her plans for college, give up a needed job, settle for a drastic change in her financial situation and/or her ability to carry out her career goals. If it were men who got pregnant, there would be no effort today to restrict access to reproductive choices.
Those who choose abortion often do so after a great deal of soul searching and with good reason. Throughout history, abortion has been an option, but safe abortions were not always available. Choosing to fall down stairs, begging to be punched in the stomach or scraping up money for coat hanger doctors to do the job in secrecy are nightmare choices that the Supreme Court and state legislators are willing to bring back. Abortions will continue to take place. It’s up to us to allow them take place safely.
Lois Petersen
Buffalo