Dave Kinskey has co-sponsored the latest version of the zombie "repeal of gun free zones" bill currently working its way through the Wyoming Legislature. This version of the bill seems more likely to pass because only those holding a valid concealed carry permit would be allowed to walk into public meetings with a gun. But let's think about this for just a second. Does the bill provide funding for local governments to install metal detectors at meeting room entrances, so that officers can stop folks who are armed and ask for their CC permit? No. Will any local governments commit their own strapped funding to that effort? Probably not. So the only thing this law would do, is embolden people to come to potentially contentious local meetings armed and angry.
Someone is going to get shot because of this bill.
Hopefully your readers will remember the previous version of this bill introduced by Bo Biteman, that garnered a rare and forceful public rebuke from the mayor of Dayton. The concerns are the same with this bill: Local elected officials know best when to restrict firearms in meetings and when not to. In Dubois last week, a local man and his family were threatened because he dared to express his political views openly. When local tensions flare in Wyoming (and they often do) a responsible mayor, sheriff or city council might take the extra step to restrict guns in potentially contentious meetings. This bill would eliminate that option, tying the hands of local elected officials who are required to hold meetings, but will not be able to ensure the safety of attendees.
Wyoming already has some of the most permissive gun regulations in the U.S. This law is unneeded and dangerous. Just as the "Stand Your Ground" law has already led to at least one likely murderer walking free in Wyoming, this bill will make Wyomingites less, not more, safe.
Will Kinskey take responsibility when someone dies because of his reckless bill? Will he regret it at all?
David Myers
Sheridan