I was one of the many people in Sheridan County to receive the Wyoming In Name Only (WINO) PAC attack mailer. A PAC is a political action committee.
The mailer can be summed up by Forest Gump's mother, as "stupid is as stupid does." The WINO PAC gave 30 N. Gould as the PAC's address, as printed on the mailer. This address is the current address of the Wyoming Corporate Office.
In 2015, the Wyoming Corporate Office bought this location from Dennis Kuzara, it is the old Mills building. The Wyoming Corporate Office is a business that was owned, in part, by two lawyers, Mr. Vogel and Mr. Goddard, both are now deceased.
I would ask who owns the Wyoming Corporate Office now? This business represents the WINO PAC, by the PAC's address of 30 N. Gould.
Recently, the Wyoming Corporate Office has been advertising on KROE, in the 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. hours. One of the company's ads asks, "What is the Wyoming Corporate Office? Better yet, what can Wyoming Corporate Office do for you?"
The Sheridan Press has published reports on complaints filed against the Wyoming Corporate Office.
If the corporation will not disclose to law enforcement the individuals who are WINO PAC, then a court order can force disclosure. This court order will be at the request of the county attorney. The WINO PAC's identity is only through the Wyoming Corporate Office registration.
Like the ad said, "As what the Wyoming Corporate Office can do for you." Mrs. Gump's final remark on stupid was, "you can't fix stupid." I would ask, do I have to tolerate stupid? Let's just wait and see, shall we?