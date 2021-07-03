If you work with words, there inevitably comes a time when the urge to offer gratuitous comments about the use of the language grows overpowering.
So, stop beginning sentences with “so” for no purpose. Speaking and writing are your inviting yourself into the domicile of another's mind; and you should always wipe your feet, and words, before you do. Relying overly on “so” and “well” and “but” denotes a lack of interest in what you shovel into the ears or eyes of your audience.
By writing “relying overly,” I achieve a different effect from “overly relying.” There’s no formal reason for this, and the later formulation is perfectly fine. Placing the adverb after the gerund, though, prompts the reader to understand the verb first of all, then the modifier. Relying how? The other way, with the adverb first, provides a less satisfactory reading, teasing the reader unnecessarily. Overly? Overly what. There are only so many ways to qualify relying, and far more answers to the question of overly, which can cause a reader or listener momentary discomfort — unless that is your object. The adverb is of less importance than what it modifies; therefore, try the gerund, or any verb-form, before the adverb. A pleasant feeling of surprise in the reader or listener is produced, as well, by the adverb in the following position.
And remember, effect is a noun and affect a verb, usually. (The often inscrutability of English is its blessing and curse.) Also, it is “differs from,” “differed from,” “differing from," “different from,” never “than.”
Mark Twain spoke of the difference between the almost right word and right one being the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning. But there is a world of difference between the right word and the one that is utterly wrong. Listen to the average newscast, and you will hear abominations such as “simplistic” for “simplified,” or refer to Wikipedia for an extensive list of English words commonly misused.
Splitting an infinitive may now be acceptable, but do not do it. The best reason is that when you are faced with an infinitive form and are conscious of being honor-bound not to divorce “to” from the verb, you will find you have to come up with a more interesting, more precise, way of saying something. “I had to quickly run to the market” sounds barbaric compared with — and “compared with” is for similar things, while “compared to” is for dissimilar — “I had to run to the market quickly.” It is for like reason, also beneficial to find ways not to end a sentence with a preposition, though as Winston Churchill is reported to have said, “This is the sort of English up with which I will not put.”
A more sophisticated, but invaluable principle is the one outlined by an English writer: “Whenever you feel an impulse to perpetrate a piece of exceptionally fine writing, obey it — wholeheartedly — and delete it before sending your manuscript to press. Murder your darlings.” This mean that whatever kind of writing or speaking you are doing, you must always edit ruthlessly, without sentiment. Cast a cold eye/On life, on death, and on your words particularly.
I could continue; but it is enough to say that English is always alive, and rules are not absolute. Grammar only matters in keeping language comprehensible. The ultimate rule is to make your speech and writing clear and understandable. This is a problem that arises most frequently in emails, with which as we know, the road to hell is paved. Before you hit “send,” reread what you are sending. Is there any likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding? Correct it. Then read it again and correct it again. Now, it is ready to be sent. Possibly.
Recall, with your words, you are a guest in the consciousness of another person. Behave as you would appreciate a guest in yours to behave.
Thomas McIntyre
Sheridan