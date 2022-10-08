Wyoming midterm elections have been turbulent in 2022. A record-breaking $11.5 million was spent on a single congressional seat in the primary.National news for that solitary race possibly exceeded coverage of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
State and local candidates shout insults wilder than any Wyoming wind across the state. Trigger words shoot down any attempts for meaningful dialogue and problem-solving.
One refreshingly, quiet voice is gaining momentum. That voice belongs to Martha J. Wright, candidate for House District 29. Martha recognizes that we have far more in common than the restrictive red/blue labels that divide us. We are neighbors. We live, laugh, weep and love.
Martha works to bridge our differences with ideals that unify us — respect, generosity, kindness, compassion. Her campaign is a purple campaign, blending the best of blue and red. She will work across ideological boundaries so that this community, this state, our citizens, our children and our future generations will thrive.