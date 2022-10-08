7.5.2022 - Pro-choice protest 002.jpg
Buy Now

Democratic candidate for Wyoming's House District 29 Martha Wright marches past counterprotesters during Sheridan's pro-choice protest Sunday, July 3, 2022. "I'm happy to see the number of women and men that are standing up and saying [the overturning of Roe v. Wade] is not acceptable," Wright said.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

Wyoming midterm elections have been turbulent in 2022. A record-breaking $11.5 million was spent on a single congressional seat in the primary.National news for that solitary race possibly exceeded coverage of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

State and local candidates shout insults wilder than any Wyoming wind across the state. Trigger words shoot down any attempts for meaningful dialogue and problem-solving.

Recommended for you