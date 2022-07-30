U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and the former great state of Wyoming will be on the wrong side of history taking away women's reproductive rights.
Women are now controlled by the state, backward to the 1950s — shameful. Please don't ever post again about being the first state to give women the vote. Might you be taking that back again too? Moving backward, all to please the Trump Republicans who tried to end our Constitution and install a fascist leader. For some of my elected officials, it's all about the money. I am tired of getting ridiculous prewritten response letters. Shame on both of you.