The Wyoming Army National Guard is proposing to relocate its regional military vehicle maintenance operations from Lovell to a tract of land northwest of Sheridan called the Sheridan Local Training Area.
WYARNG is considering three locations on the LTA — two of which are along Soldier Creek Road directly opposite residential properties, in an area zoned for agriculture and rural residential.
According to information provided by WYARNG, this will be a more than 31,000 square feet industrial building with security fencing and lighting as well as above ground storage of petroleum products.
While we applaud the military taking steps to consolidate and make operations more efficient, it seems that in this case they are moving quickly to finalize a site choice and begin construction with insufficient study and evaluation.
At this point, although WYARNG states that a final decision has not been made as to the location, the fact that they are seriously considering sites along Soldier Creek is more than puzzling.
Consider that instead of using the shortest route from Interstate 90, through the Sheridan Industrial Park to their property, the Guard is considering running military equipment, including 10-wheel trucks, the entire length of Fifth Street through school zones, a youth soccer complex and the hospital campus. Once leaving the pavement of Fifth Street, military traffic would travel narrow, unpaved Soldier Creek Road.
Soldier Creek Road is winding, without shoulders, hilly and has numerous blind curves and hills. The public health and safety issues potentially associated with the site, along with numerous potential environmental issues, would warrant careful study.
But the WYARNG has stated it plans to break ground in April 2023, after conducting an environmental assessment using in-house resources instead of a more comprehensive environmental impact study.
We’re not saying that WYARNG should not be undertaking this project. But their choice of location seems to defy logic. There are any number of places in Sheridan better suited to such a facility.
Anyone who uses the hospital, high school, Black Tooth soccer complex or drives Soldier Creek Road, should be concerned about this.
Keith and Ann Marcott
Sheridan