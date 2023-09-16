letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

There is a cynical and misguided effort afoot by the Sheridan County Republican Party to pressure the Sheridan County clerk and new elections director to return to the antiquated and inefficient hand counting of paper ballots.

I have been an election judge in two Wyoming counties. I have been a major party officer in the pre-election inspection and certification of election equipment for some years. I have been a member of a county election canvas board that audits and certifies election results to the Secretary of State three days after the polls closed with our current paper ballots and tabulating machines.

