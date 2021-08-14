Would somebody please tell the candidate for U.S. House of Representatives to talk to the people?
After what Rep. Liz Cheney did to this state (not that I am a big fan of Donald Trump), she did not represent the majority of Wyoming. She voted only according to her view.
Is Cheney so self absorbed she doesn't understand the word 'representative?' I would like to look the other candidates in the face before I start supporting them with donations or as a volunteer.
So to all the candidates, come talk to us. Most of us don't want Cheney. We want a representative. Just so Wyoming knows, we are smart enough to know what we want. We are way smarter than Cheney.
James Kethman
Sheridan