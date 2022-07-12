RINO (Republican in name only) is a derogatory term first used in the 1920s and used extensively this year by Trump to describe a person who is a Republican, didn't vote for him and doesn't believe the "big lie" about the 2020 election being stolen from him, or if a person voted to impeach him they are also a RINO.
I am a native Wyomingite and a registered Republican. I didn't vote for Trump either time and I don't believe the "big lie," therefore (according to Trump) I am a RINO, and being one of Trump's RINOs makes me proud — so proud that I am going to vote for Liz Cheney, not only because she is the best candidate but also because (once again according to Trump) Liz Cheney is also a RINO. It's been said that Wyoming needs more cowboys, and to ensure the best Republican candidate for U.S. representative is chosen, Wyoming also needs more RINOs.
Roy Prazma
Sheridan