I have read the recent Casper Star Tribune reportage of Sept. 22 about a letter sent by a group of Wyoming lawyers including some from Sheridan, to U.S. congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. It has all the hallmarks of an attempt to disparage her candidacy before the voting public in advance of election day. They allege various things Hageman, as a lawyer herself, is not allowed to think, much less say.

Excerpts from that letter do not suggest a good look for this lawyer group as they disregard that little thingy called the United States and Wyoming constitutions to which they swore an oath once in their lives to be admitted to the practice of law (WY Statutes 33-5-112). How embarrassing for them to have missed the free speech part.

