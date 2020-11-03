Students of Highland Park Elementary wrote letters thanking first responders and essential workers for an after-school class project this semester.
Thank you to all the essential workers in our community. Our students know how much you impact them on a day to day basis, and we are all very grateful for the work you do.
ASP
Thank you to the Post Office, without you I would not get any packages or mail!
Vaniesa
Thank you to all the school staff for making our brains bigger and smarter.
Shayla
Thank you to all the plumbers, without you we would have clogged sinks, showers, and toilets.
Tempe
Thank you lawyers for helping our community. If you were not here in Sheridan, people couldn’t take other people to court if they did something bad.
Mackenzie
Dear Electricians, thank you for the lights. Thank you for electricity. Without electricity I would not be able to play video games and watch videos.
Jackson
Dear Pilots, thank you for flying our planes. Because without you, I wouldn’t get to go to Disneyland, and people wouldn’t get to go to far places.
Declan
Thank you Garbage Truck Drivers for helping out during the covid pandemic. If it weren't for you, our trash cans would be overflowing. So thank you for picking up the garbage.You are helpful to many!
Evann
Thank you Truck Drivers. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for bringing food to the stores so we have enough food during the corronavirus.
Morgan
Thank you to all the nurses for helping us all. You help us all when we are sick. My ear hurt and a nurse helped.
Emma
Thank you government for making laws to keep the community safe.
Zaiyde
Thank you firefighters for your support by keeping all of us alive and being so brave when you put the fires out.
Teagan
Thank you police officers for keeping us safe.
Camron
Thank you teachers, if we didn’t have you we wouldn’t know how to sing the alphabet. You have helped me learn.
Ashton
Thank you parents for protecting us from the coronavirus. Thank you for helping us with school.
Alejandra
Thank you to the churches for helping us honor our dead family members.
Thatcher
Thank you Doctors for keeping us healthy.
Samuel
Thank you Bakers for baking, because if you didn’t bake we wouldn’t get good food. Like cookies. Or pizza. Or cupcakes. Or other good foods!
Trenton
Thank you Kendrick Park for not closing because I love ice cream and playing at your playground.
Ruby
Thank you restaurant workers. Without you we wouldn’t taste good food; thank you Frackeltons, without you we wouldn’t get good breakfast.
Asher
Thank you hospital workers, because without you we will be sick and you can’t help.
Anna
Thank you Dentists, without you I will get cavities.
Coy
Thank you computer workers, without you I wouldn’t have the internet. Or I won’t know what's happening.
Benjamin
Thank you grocery store workers, without food we would die.
Hudson